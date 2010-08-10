Sensio 3D Technology on Display at IBC

Montreal-based Sensio Technologies said its 3D technology is integrated in a number of products scheduled to be shown at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam next month



The acclaimed technology—shortlisted for a 2010 CSI Award in the category of Best 3D TV Technology or Project—can be seen at the stands and in the products of Miranda Technologies (8.B80) and International Datacasting Corporation (1.C29). A demonstration of Sensio 3D with Teranex Systems (13.C46) can also be seen at their stand, and Gennum Corp. will be giving an exclusive demonstration to select invitees.



“The world’s largest manufacturers of broadcast and media products are consistently turning to Sensio to enable their products for delivery of the highest-quality 3D,” said Nicholas Routhier, President and CEO. “In addition, content-producers worldwide are trusting us to ensure an immersive high-impact 3D experience for their audiences. Sensio is extremely proud to have been able to secure the confidence of FIFA and be instrumental in the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2010 in live 3D to cinemas around the world. We are also very happy to have been able to participate in the team that enabled ESPN to pioneer live 3D sports broadcasts and be shortlisted for the IBC 2010 Innovation Awards. On-demand 3D, such as live sporting or cultural events, represents an important future revenue stream for content-producers, and Sensio is committed to supporting the development of this market, technologically, and commercially with our Sensio 3D Live Global Network of cinema operators.”



At the show, Sensio will also schedule appointments with visitors to preview upcoming applications and technologies. “Sensio has developed an expertise in 3D for over a decade, and we now have a complete range of professional-grade, premium-quality 3D solutions for the broadcast community, including encoding/decoding, signal processing, and 2D-to-3D conversion technology,” continued Routhier. “We are very excited about some of the new developments we have in store, and we want industry players and the media to come and see what’s next in 3D broadcasting.”



To book an appointment to meet with Sensio at IBC, or for more information, visit www.sensio.tv.