Sennheiser Receives Philo T. Farnsworth Award

Daniel Sennheiser accepting the Philo T. Farnsworth Award, which honors the company's long-term contribution to television technology. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images.



HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.—Sennheiser was honored with the Philo T. Farnsworth Award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards in Hollywood.



The Philo T. Farnsworth Award recognizes an agency, company or institution whose contributions have significantly impacted television technology and engineering. The award originated in 2003 as a means to recognize Panavision’s years of contribution to the film and television industries. Unlike most other Emmy awards, it is not awarded every year. The award is named after the inventor of electronic television.



Seven Engineering Emmys were awarded at the ceremony: the Philo T. Farnsworth Award, the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, Engineering Emmys for YouTube, Aspera’s FASP Transport Technology, Josh C. Kline for creating Digital Dailies, iZotope RX Audio Repair Technology and Previzion Virtual Studio System (Lightcraft Technology), as well as two Engineering Plaques awarded to Lawo AG for their audio networking and routing system and Final Draft Screenwriting Software.



Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser accepted the Emmy statuette “on behalf of the passionate Sennheiser staff that helped to create innovative audio products and have provided impeccable customer service in the fields of TV and broadcasting.”



“We are thrilled that the Engineering Awards Committee has selected Sennheiser for this much sought-after award,” said Daniel Sennheiser. “This is an incredible honor for all of us at Sennheiser, and I dare say especially for our teams in North America, who are reliable and enthusiastic partners to the benchmark-setting US TV industry. The award also honors the achievements of my father and grandfather, who firmly grounded and advanced the company in the fields of production and broadcasting.”