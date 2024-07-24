Sencore to Feature Latest Internet Distribution, Contribution Advancements at IBC Show

SOUIX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore will showcase an advanced internet distribution solution, a new commercial headend solution and contribution encoding, decoding and monitoring solutions at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Sencore’s internet distribution solution leverages public internet connections instead of traditional satellite or fiber for content distribution. The key enabling technology is the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, which ensures reliable transmission of content over open internet connections, the company said.

The Centra Gateway platform, along with edge devices like the SCP 2110, Impulse and Omnihub, enables users to take advantage of lower operating costs and rapid deployment of systems using the internet as the main infrastructure. This approach not only reduces expenses but also accelerates the setup process, it said.

Sencore’s AFN-1000 is its premier contribution encoder for 4K 4:2:2 10-bit quality video. When paired with the MRD 7000, it creates a well-paired encoder/decoder match for broadcast contribution, the company said.

Sencore’s VideoBridge provides engineers and operators with all the information needed to ensure their systems are operating optimally, delivering high-quality video consistently, it said.

Sencore’s commercial headend solutions are well-suited for hospitality applications, such as in bars, restaurants and stadiums, as well as corporate video networks. The Omnihub platform is a dense, modular solution that provides RF and IP reception, transcoding, encryption, modulation and IP transmission in a single unit. Whether deployed on-premise or in remote locations, Omnihub offers a flexible video distribution system, the company said.

Sencore’s new Centra Manage provides management and control of an Omnihub-based video distribution system. This software can automatically discover Omnihub devices in a network, allowing operators to view dashboards with important alarms and metrics, push updates and new configurations, and manage units remotely.

In addition to showcasing these innovative products, Sencore will demonstrate applications in satellite distribution, OTT channel insertion, decoding, and turnaround. These applications highlight Sencore’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of the broadcast and commercial markets.

See Sencore at IBC Show Stand 1.F72.

