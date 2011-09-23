Sencore Signs New Distribution Partnership With Olvitech



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore, a provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced a new partnership with Olvitech Ltd. Under the new reseller agreement, Olvitech will act as the main platform for distributing the entire Sencore product line to customers in Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



From its Moscow office, Olvitech will represent Sencore solutions in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The partnership includes the entire Sencore product line. As Sencore’s primary distributor, Olvitech will provide a local presence with full marketing and technical support capabilities available to all systems integrators and end-user customers in the region.



