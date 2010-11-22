Sencore offers 3-D-ready video distribution products

Sencore is now offering a full line of video delivery and test and measurement solutions that support live and on-demand 3-D broadcasts of all types. The company said that as consumer demand and technological advances combine to yield changes in compatibility standards, Sencore will continue to add more 3-D-compatible features and products to its portfolio.

Most of the initial deployments of 3-D TV technology, including alternate-frame 3-D, rely on existing broadcast standards such as 720p60 and 1080p24, and baseband video outputs of these formats are supported by existing HD-SDI and HDMI standards, according to Jeff Briden, director of product management at Sencore.

Sencore’s line of receiver decoders and its analysis, monitoring and signal-source products all support MPEG transport streams, thus facilitating the most popular 3-D delivery techniques. As new standards such as H.264 MVC gain traction, the modular software architecture of Sencore’s product lines enables easy upgrades to avoid obsolescence.

Among the Sencore products that help add the third dimension to video are modular receiver decoders, IP de-encapsulators, receiver-decoder cards, satellite modulators, compressed media analyzer software and digital A/V generator-HDMI analyzers.