Sencore Launches 10 GbE Monitoring



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Signal monitor specialist Sencore announced the availability of a Web-based probe for monitoring and troubleshooting 10GbE IP networks in large cable, IPTV, and satellite broadcast chains. With the VB330 probe, operators can view the inner workings of the provider’s 10GbE backbone network and proactively correct errors in the IP transmission.



“Since many large networks are unmonitored, transmission issues can be very hard to find and troubleshoot,” said Jeff Briden, vice president of product management and customer satisfaction at Sencore.



The VB330 probe can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the ability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central headends and network architectures. The VB330 features a patented, visual interface for measuring and monitoring IP signals throughout the network. The system can be controlled directly via a standard Web browser or by a VideoBridge controller system.



The VB330 is now shipping and available for purchase.





