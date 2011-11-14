Sencore intros digital TV/RF analyzer for high-speed cable networks

Sioux Falls, SD-based Sencore has launched its new SLM 1478 RF signal analyzer, designed for testing and analyzing digital TV/RF formats including NTSC, ATSC, QAM and DOCSIS signals. The highly portable SLM 1478 is designed to meet the needs of TV/RF technicians and installers of high-speed CATV video delivery networks.

The unit provides in-depth digital signal measurements from 4MHz to a full 1GHz. In order to isolate signal issues such as interference or noise, the SLM 1478 offers signal parameters including pre/post BER, average power, MER, spectral analysis, noise margin, and constellation for QAM A and B. In addition, the unit offers DOCSIS 3.0 capabilities for complete modem installation testing and both forward and return path analysis, as well as channel bonding.

The SLM 1478 features a LAN port for network connections to facilitate FTP uploading of logged test data to simplify system documentation and record keeping. A USB port provides convenient channel plans and log file transfers for fast instrument cloning. The meter includes easy-to-interpret pass/fail auto-inspect results (user definable), bar graphs, and improved spectral and constellation display resolution for in-depth troubleshooting, plus an alphanumeric keypad for direct channel and frequency selection. The ergonomically designed front panel features easy-to-interpret display icons that greatly simplify setup and navigation.

The rugged design meets the rigors of everyday field use, with a color display that is dependable and viewable even in the brightest sunlight, according to the company.