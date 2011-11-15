Sencore Introduces DTV, RF Analyzer for QAM and DOCSIS 3.0



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore announced the launch of the SLM 1478, the newest member of the company’s SLM line of RF signal analyzers. The SLM 1478 is a portable digital TV/RF analyzer designed to meet the needs of TV/RF technicians and installers in today’s high-speed CATV video delivery networks.



The SLM 1478 provides in-depth digital signal measurements from 4 MHz to a full 1 GHz. In order to isolate signal issues such as interference or noise, the SLM 1478 offers signal parameters including pre/post BER, average power, MER, spectral analysis, noise margin, and constellation for QAM A and B. In addition, the unit offers DOCSIS 3.0 capabilities for complete modem installation testing and both forward and return path analysis, as well as channel bonding. The SLM 1478 provides LAN and USB port.



