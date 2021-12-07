Senate Confirms Rosenworcel to a New FCC Term
The confirmation vote means that Rosenworcel becomes the first female chair in the history of the FCC
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Senate has voted to confirm Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to another term at the Commission, a move that will make her the first female non-acting chair to head the agency.
The vote was 68 in favor and 31 opposed and came after the Senate voted yesterday, December 7, to move the nomination to a full vote.
In response to the confirmation, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) president and CEO Gordon Smith said in a statement that the “NAB congratulates FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation to another five-year term at the Commission and her historic appointment as chair. She is a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated effective leadership and expertise on telecommunications issues during her tenure at the FCC. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her fellow commissioners on ensuring a vibrant future for free and local broadcasting.”
