Seedtag Acquires the Sell-Side Ad Platform Beachfront

NEW YORK—The contextual advertising firm Seedtag has acquired Beachfront, a sell-side ad platform built for CTV and streaming.

Beachfront's advanced technology, premium inventory, and expertise in CTV advertising will be incorporated into Seedtag's existing contextual advertising solutions, allowing clients to deliver effective, privacy-first advertising across multiple channels, the companies reported.

The announcement follows Seedtag's recent launch of the Contextual TV offering that harnesses AI-based network dynamics, rich consumer insights, and bespoke creative to enable advertisers to create more effective CTV strategies and drive high-performing, privacy-compliant advertising campaigns.

By integrating CTV signals such as automated content recognition (ACR) and ad exposure data with contextual data from the open web, Seedtag said that it enables advertisers to precisely target audiences, tailor creative content, and optimize campaign performance.

"With a decade of experience maximizing campaign effectiveness on the open web by leveraging contextual AI, Seedtag is now well-equipped to help brands, agencies and publishers navigate the challenges of CTV advertising," said Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO and co-founder at Seedtag. "With the acquisition of Beachfront, we will further enrich our unique Contextual TV solution by incorporating a native platform into our stack, adding additional signals to our AI, and expanding our publisher partnerships. This move aligns perfectly with our mission to create the most effective advertising technology for a privacy- first world, now also available on CTV."

At the time when CTV ad spend is expected to increase to over $30 billion in 2024 according to eMarketer, Seedtag said that its integration with Beachfront will also give advertisers a deeper understanding of audiences across multiple devices.

"In recent years, the CTV advertising ecosystem has undergone significant growth and transformation. Beachfront has proudly served at the forefront of this industry-wide change, helping premium CTV media sellers to drive monetization and deliver exceptional viewer experiences," said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. "As a leader in contextual advertising, Seedtag's unique solutions, global footprint, and scaled demand partnerships will help advance Beachfront's services and create value for our CTV publisher partners."

"As we have done on the open web, Seedtag is committed to bringing unique, innovative solutions to contextualizing CTV programming. The acquisition of Beachfront will help accelerate these efforts by combining access to direct premium supply with our proprietary approach to the creation of privacy-first audiences, creative and placement optimization, as well as insightful, action-oriented, reporting and measurement." added Brian Danzis, president, North America at Seedtag.