Sean McLaughlin to Join Scripps as Vice President of News

CINCINNATI – The E.W. Scripps Company has named industry veteran Sean McLaughlin as its vice president of news, effective March 6.



McLaughlin joins Scripps from KMOV in St. Louis, where he was executive news director and creative services director. His focus will be on journalism excellence, audience relevance and digital platforms.



Before starting at KMOV in 2007, McLaughlin was a news director at KTUL, the ABC affiliate in Tulsa, Okla., from 2005-2007. Prior to that, he was the news director at the Fox affiliate, KOKI in Tulsa, from 2001-2005. From 1996-2001, he developed his insight for news strategy at WICS in Springfield, Ill. He started as an anchor and political reporter but moved up to executive producer and finally news director. He developed his on-air skills as an anchor and reporter at KAAL, in Austin, Minn., from 1994-1996.



Under his leadership, his news team at KMOV received numerous awards including a national Edward R. Murrow Award in 2011 for the documentary State of Education, four regional Emmy Awards and the RTNDA Unity Award in 2009 for A Shared St. Louis.



McLaughlin has a bachelor’s degree in political science and mass communications from Minnesota State University.

