SeaChange to Launch New MediaServer at IBC

AMSTERDAM–SeaChange International will introduce the new MediaServer (MSV 1200GX) edge playout server with integrated graphics overlay capabilities at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam. The integration, according to SeaChange makes it “a very cost-effective, ‘in-a-box’ channel playout solution with open standard automation integration.”

On a different scale, SeaChange will showcase its third generation MediaClient (MCL) software codecs, the MCL 8200, now running 64-bit. SeaChange also will showcase support for new broadcast codecs and wrappers such as AVC Intra, MXF AS02 and AS03, MXF OP Atom, and QuickTime.

Also at the SeaChange booth is the Universal MediaLibrary Grid (UML Grid) storage, which enables direct ingest and edit-in-place with various non-linear editing software, including the latest Adobe Systems Premiere Pro CS5.5. SeaChange complements its scalable grid storage with its content Browse solution to log, search, and manage a large amount of video assets.



The SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary Grid Storage is an open storage solution that simplifies tapeless workflows, allowing direct ingest, edit-in-place, archive, and play-to-air in the same cloud-based infrastructure. Managed by the SeaChange Grid File System (GFS), the UML Grid provides an adaptive and media-centric storage solution to all rich media environments.



The SeaChange UML Grid recently benchmarked an industry-leading performance of 17Gbps throughput per “brick.” Each UML accommodates a massive 144TB in a 5RU storage matrix, and can scale linearly in capacity and performance.



SeaChange will be in Stand 1.C27.