SeaChange Names Snook New Communications VP



SeaChange International has announced the appointment of Tammy Snook as its vice president of communications. Snook will report directly to SeaChange’s president, Yvette Kanouff.



“Tammy joins SeaChange at an exciting time as we’re very well positioned through our software and services portfolio to enable our worldwide customer base to extend their video services to any device,” said Kanouff. “She will help us lead the industry into the next generation of video services.”



Snook is a 25 year veteran in the field of strategic communications program creation and management. During her career, she has served with a number of leading companies, including MediaOne National Markets Group, Time Warner Cable, and GTE. She has also served in various industry association committee and board positions, including the Florida Cable Telecommunications Association and the Florida Telephone Association.



SeaChange International is a provider of software and multi-screen video technologies. The company is based in Acton, Mass.



