SeaChange Enhances Collaboration With AWS

BOSTON—SeaChange today announced it is deepening its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to add data analytics to its cloud-based video delivery platform.

SeaChange and AWS have collaborated since 2016. SeaChange will now leverage AWS artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) services to gain a deeper understanding of end-user engagement and improve customer business outcomes, it said.

With Amazon SageMaker, SeaChange customers can deploy ML use cases, such as predictive maintenance, computer vision and predicting the behavior of customers, it said.

“At SeaChange, we strive to provide our customers with the best technology available. By integrating Amazon Personalize into the SeaChange solution, we will equip our customers with the tools that increase end-user engagement by delivering personalized and relevant content recommendations catered to users’ consumption habits, content preferences and demographics,” said SeaChange senior vice president of global sales and marketing Chris Klimmer.

“Using Amazon SageMaker will also enable us to utilize AI and automated ML to further optimize the business performance of our customers’ services. Our platform will automatically merge data from various sources and deliver predictive insights to user behavior, which in return allows our customers to prevent churn and increase user retention.”

Amazon Personalize enables SeaChange customers to deliver personalization experiences, channel lineup utilization, VOD catalog engagement and effective promotion, said Ankur Mehrotra, director of vertical AI services, at AWS, who added AWS is “pleased to work with SeaChange” to enable brands to benefit from ML-based personalization.

