SeaChange Appoints Chief Architect, VP of Strategic Marketing

ACTON, MASS.–SeaChange International, an innovator in global multi-screen video software and services, has appointed Sam Ganesan joins SeaChange as chief architect and Alan Hoff as vice president of strategic marketing.



Ganesan previously served as a member of the technical staff and engineering director at Motorola, as well as sworking as a member of the company’s stechnical staff in the connected home technology office. His work included architecting technology in the video-on-demand, digital video recording and voice and video convergence arenas. Ganesan also was engineering director at Iperia, Inc. where he directed sustaining engineering, support services and deployment, and was involved in standards forums of the Internet Engineering Task Force and VoIP technology. Earlier in his career, he was director of engineering support at North Point Communications, technology advisor to a major venture capital firm, and director of systems operations to medium-sized enterprises.



Hoff earlier directed SeaChange’s worldwide product marketing initiatives. Most recently, Hoff worked at Avid Technology, where he served as director of the media enterprise segment, responsible for strategy, planning and operations. Also at Avid, Hoff was director of worldwide product marketing, responsible for the company’s Oscar award-winning film and television post production products. Hoff was also chief executive officer of Cinedeck, an on-camera disk recorder startup, and earlier in his career, he worked in technical marketing at Intergraph Corp. and Media 100 Inc.



“We are fortunate to add Sam and Alan to our executive team. They bring unique technical and strategic marketing expertise that will help us to drive our company’s ongoing transformation strategy, continue to architect our next generation solutions and generate new revenue for our video service provider customers and for SeaChange,” CEO Raghu Rau said.



