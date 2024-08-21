SDVI to Feature Latest Rally Access Workstation Developments at IBC 2024

Metadata-guided editing in Adobe Premiere Pro is available with SDVI’s Rally Access Workstation.

SAN FRANCISCO—SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform enables media companies to optimize the productivity of their media operations across both automated and manual tasks for a wide range of use cases during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Rally helps media organizations achieve business agility, accelerate operational efficiency and gain new intelligence about their media operations at every step of the supply chain—from content receipt to delivery, the company said.

Whether moving broadcast playout to the cloud, spinning up new FAST channels, satisfying the needs of a digital D2C service, fulfilling new licensing deals or consolidating disparate operations into a cohesive core, SDVI enables organizations to meet the challenges of a dynamic and changing business, the company said.

At IBC, the it will showcase the recently introduced Rally Access Workstation, a new way to use Adobe Premiere Pro in the cloud as part of a fully managed, end-to-end, cloud-based media supply chain, it said.

The workstation enables anywhere, anytime access to hosted edit workstations and content in the cloud, dynamically managing associated infrastructure deployment so that media organizations can scale their edit capacity easily and cost-effectively within an automated media supply chain, it said.

SDVI will demonstrate how Rally Access Workstation can be used to make manual edits in the context of an automated media supply chain without user tools and without the content ever leaving the cloud, it said.

The company will also showcase the multiple tools available within the Rally platform for media transformation, audio manipulation, captions and subtitling, AI-based metadata augmentation, QC and file validation as well as integration with localization service providers, it said.

Making more than 60 applications available through Rally, the Rally Application Services ecosystem gives users a large array of tools to use in their supply chains without expensive upfront software or user licensing, time-consuming procurement processes, complex system integration and difficult security evaluations, it said.

See SDVI at IBC 2024 at Stand 5.G55.