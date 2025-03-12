SDVI Integrates Rally With Spectra Vail

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI has announced that it has integrated its Rally media supply chain management platform with the Spectra Vail multi-cloud data management solution.

The integration enables Rally users to manage content and files in cloud storage, in one or multiple on-premises storage systems, or in both.

“Our integration with Spectra Vail enables entirely new workflows and extends the ability of the Rally platform to access and manage content residing in on-premises storage,” said Andy Brinck, vice president of strategic alliances for SDVI. “Having a fully S3-compatible storage connector for on-premises storage available in Rally is a real game changer for workflows that depend on access to archive content.”

In announcing the integration, SDVI noted that many media organizations maintain large on-premises storage footprints with tens to thousands of hours of valuable content. As they look to monetize this content via cloud-based media supply chains, they need a way to access their on-premises storage to source content for supply chains managed by Rally and its network of application services.

The integration of Rally with Vail ensures that Rally can source content from Vail-managed on-premises or cloud storage, process that content based on supply chain parameters, and store the resulting output content in either standard S3 cloud storage or back to on-premises storage, the two companies reported.

Spectra Vail has helped numerous M&E organizations link their on-premises storage with their growing cloud storage, as users increasingly seek to integrate on-premises storage into their cloud workflows. Coupled with the SDVI Rally media supply chain management platform, the Spectra Vail solution enables customers to extend their content storage into the cloud even while having the option to maintain on-premises storage for original masters. The integration also provides a migration path from on-premises storage to cloud storage and/or repatriate over time — whether that’s slow migration of a full legacy archive or selective migration of content as needed to satisfy new content deals.

“As our customers look to take advantage of cloud processing for their media supply chains, we can see the clear need to integrate cloud workflows with on-premises storage,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances for Spectra Logic. “Supply chains managed by SDVI Rally need to be able to access content stored on on-premises storage and process it in the cloud with the resulting derivative asset being stored either in cloud storage or back to on-premises storage.”

