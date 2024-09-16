SCTE TechExpo To Offer Hands-On Training Day

ESTON, Pa.—Organizers of SCTE TechExpo, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Sept. 24-26, have announced Broadband Fiber Installer (BFI) Boot Camp, a day-long training session Sept. 23, before the official opening of the gathering.

The interactive, in-person course is designed to equip attendees with the expertise needed to deploy FTTP networks to enhance customer service. A hands-on training session focused on conveying the skills and expertise required, the course is open to those paying an additional registration fee, the organizers said.

Newly announced expo sessions include:

An AI & Automation track panel moderated by Comcast Cable executive vice president and chief network officer Elad Nafshi, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m. Panelists include Lilac Ilan, global head of business development telco - AI powered operations at NVIDIA; Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, head of fixed networks at AWS; and Nirali Patel, group vice president of data and AI strategy at Liberty Global. The panel will examine how AI is shaping the future of broadband, including its role in self-optimizing networks, future innovation and business models.

A panel discussion during the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) track Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. moderated by Charter Communications executive vice president of product Danny Bowman. Panelists include Larry Alder, director of connectivity ecosystems at Meta; Scott Wagner, president of connected living products at Assurant; and Justin Donohoo, chief technology officer at Conservice. They will discuss how to build successful partnerships to provide a new open ecosystem of innovation.

A panel that’s part of the Technology Policy track, Sept. 24 at 12:45 p.m. focused on spectrum policy with a panel of government and academic experts. Mark Walker, vice president of technology policy at CableLabs will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Flynn Rico-Johnson, policy advisor of wireless, space and international at Federal Communications Commission; Monisha Ghosh, professor at University of Notre Dame, department of electrical engineering; Charles Cooper, associate administrator of the Office of Spectrum Management at National Telecommunications and Information Administration; and John Chapin, special advisor for spectrum at U.S. National Science Foundation.

Other Technology Policy track highlights include a panel discussion entitled “A Year After the Artificial Intelligence Executive Order” Sept. 25 at 10:45 a.m. CableLabs director of technology policy Priya Shrinivasan will moderate as two government experts evaluate requirements relevant to the broadband industry from more than 150 directives that federal agencies must implement to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of responsible AI innovation and governance.

Shrinivasan will be joined by Olivia Zhu, assistant director for AI policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Ellen Zegura, division director for computer and network systems within the Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate of the U.S. National Science Foundation.

The full program is available online .