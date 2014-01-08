SCTE Launches Search for New SVP of Ops

EXTON, PA.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has announced that it is conducting a search for a senior vice president of operations. He or she will oversee key organizational areas and to drive new initiatives that will enhance the society’s role as the provider of cable telecommunications technology training, certification and information.



The SVP, who will report directly to President and CEO Mark Dzuban, will have oversight of human resources, information systems, membership, chapters, facilities management and other functions. The individual also will work closely with SCTE executives and staff, the SCTE Board of Directors and industry leaders to develop and implement new programs. The position will be based at SCTE headquarters in Exton, Pa.



“SCTE’s operational activities are critical links between our resources, our membership and the industry,” said Dzuban.



SCTE has retained TD Madison & Associates, an executive search firm specializing in cable telecommunications, to manage the search process. For further information on the position, go online or contact Dean Madison.