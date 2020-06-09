SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 Going Virtual

EXTON, Pa.—SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo has announced that its 2020 edition will be all digital, following the cancellation of its planned physical conference in Denver for October because of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual conference will take place from Oct. 12-16, and SCTE-ISBE has announced that it will be free for all attendees.

The virtualized format for the cable telecommunications and technology event will feature the Fall Technical Forum, which will explore areas like artificial intelligence, operational transformation, advancements to cable’s 10G platform, lessons learned from COVID-19 and more.

The program also plans to conduct a General Session, future-focused presentations in the Imagine Zone, an interactive Exhibitor Gallery and the annual SCTE-ISBE awards celebration.

In addition, the SCTE Foundation has announced support for a virtual education portion of the expo, which will see it partner with educational facilities and minority universities to provide free educational invitations, facilitate interactions between students and executives and create internships and career opportunities.

“The cable industry is built on a culture of resiliency and innovation,” said Tom Adams, executive vice president, field operations for Charter Communications and the chair of the SCTE-ISBE Board of Directors. “A virtual Cable-Tec Expo will not only allow us to come together despite current global circumstances, it will also enable more of our colleagues to participate.”

Cable-Tec Expo is just another one of the major industry conferences that has had to go virtual in response to COVID-19, following NAB and IBC .