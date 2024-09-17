SCTE Foundation Rebrands

EXTON, Pa.—The SCTE Foundation has announced a comprehensive relaunch of its efforts. The relaunch includes new branding that will be on display at the Georgia World Congress Center next week at TechExpo24 and a number of new initiatives. Those include a New Ideas Committee, a Broadband Labor Academy and a Diversity TechConnect effort to diversify the industry’s workforce.

The SCTE Foundation said that the relaunch and other initiatives are designed to help companies and tech professionals cope with rapid technological advancements and increased global connectivity by further engaging, supporting, and expanding a workforce for the global broadband and connectivity industry.

As part of that effort, the SCTE Foundation said it now has an expanded mission, a restructured board and a new logo illustrative of the Foundation’s story. In addition it has set up new committees and unveiled a user-friendly and engaging website.

Among its initiatives, the Foundation uses contributions to provide scholarships and grants to professionals who otherwise wouldn’t have access to essential training. The funding supports online courses and pathways to certification, empowering aspiring talent and elevating careers to advance the industry.

“The Foundation’s new brand is focused on the initiatives and actions embracing our innovative industry and supporting the growth and development of our next era,” said Mark Dzuban, president and chairman of SCTE Foundation.

The organization said that its updated mission reads: “The SCTE Foundation is dedicated to fostering talent and innovation for the global broadband connectivity industry. Through the provisions of grants, scholarships, resources, and programs, we empower aspiring professionals and companies with the skills and tools necessary to succeed in our dynamic field.”

The SCTE Foundation was established nearly 20 years ago by the SCTE Board of Directors. As part of its strategic shift to better drive innovation and support new workforce training, the Foundation said it has already expanded operations to include the hiring of the organization’s first operations manager, and is introducing three key initiatives to further support the industry. The Foundation described those as follows:

New Ideas Committee. Introduced this summer following record-setting fundraising at the annual Tom Polis Classic Golf Tournament, the Foundation’s New Ideas Committee is a dynamic team dedicated to evaluating innovative proposals that will drive future investments focused on talent training, technological advancements, and process improvements. Anyone with a well-developed idea, a clear budget, and a structured implementation plan is eligible to apply for funding.

Broadband Labor Academy. The inaugural offering introduced by the Foundation’s new Broadband Labor Academy is a pilot program specifically designed for aspiring fiber splicing technicians. The program offers essential training and retraining for individuals who lack the resources to pursue this career path on their own or through a company. With identified job opportunities for successful graduates, this program is designed to provide a gateway to a rewarding fiber optics career. Students can experience hands-on training complemented by SCTE coursework and mentorship from industry experts.

Diversity TechConnect. The Foundation also hopes to empower the next generation of tech leaders through the Diversity TechConnect Initiative. This innovative program pairs experienced professionals with rising stars from diverse backgrounds, creating invaluable mentoring relationships that foster growth and resilience in the tech industry. The Diversity TechConnect Initiative began with a focus on women in tech, established in partnership with The WICT Network as The Women’s TechConnect. This groundbreaking program fosters mentorship and support for underrepresented groups within the industry. While the current program centers on empowering women by pairing seasoned professionals with emerging talent, the SCTE Foundation is exploring expansion with other diverse industry groups.

The SCTE said members of the industry are invited to join the inaugural SCTE Foundation Tech Trek Walkathon at SCTE TechExpo. Participants can walk at their own pace throughout the event, engage with fellow supporters, and explore the vibrant trade show floor while making a meaningful impact and supporting the Foundation’s mission to drive talent and innovation in broadband technology. With a minimum donation of $100, walkers who visit the booth can receive a T-shirt sporting the new logo and show their support as part of the launch of a new era for the SCTE Foundation.

Interested individuals and companies can get involved at https://sctefoundation.org.