SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Unveils Programming Plans
New tracks and innovation tech talks will be featured in the first in-person SCTE Cable-Tec Expo since 2019
EXTON, Penn.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) has unveiled some of the key content themes for Cable-Tec Expo 2022, chaired this year by Comcast Cable president and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.
Hosted by SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, Expo 2022 will be held in Philadelphia, Penn., September 19-22.
The group noted that the volume and quality of papers submitted for the annual Fall Technical Forum has been “unprecedented,” and that the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Comcast senior vice president of technology, environments and strategy Sherita Ceasar and Liberty global vice president of technology Bill Warga selected a total of 130 papers for presentation at Expo.
These have been sorted into nearly 60 sessions across 13 categories, including the introduction of three new tracks:
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning – NEW in 2022
- Cloud & Virtualization
- Converged Networks
- DevOps & Agile – NEW in 2022
- Energy Management
- Internet of Things
- Operational Transformation
- Security & Privacy
- Software Development, Automation, and Tooling – NEW in 2022
- Video Services
- Wireless Access Network
- Wireline Access Network
- Workplace
SCTE Cable-Tec Expo organizers are planning to offer thousands of professionals in-person more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions.
Additional announcements and a complete content are scheduled to be announced in the coming months.
Registration for Expo 2022 opens June 22, 2022.
More information is available at expo.scte.org.
