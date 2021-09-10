SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Shifts to Virtual Due to COVID-19

EXTON, Pa.— The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has announced that SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place as a virtual experience this October due to the health and safety risks to attendees posed by COVID-19, the surge in the Delta variant, and travel restrictions.

The show had originally been planned to take place on October 11 to 14 in Atlanta.

“Our industry rose to the challenge over the past year and a half to keep the world connected safely throughout the pandemic. We are continuing that pledge now by presenting Cable-Tec Expo as a virtual experience,” said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. “As a virtual event last year, Cable-Tec Expo had the largest level of engagement we have ever seen and we look forward to that same level of connection, innovation, and education in October.”

“It's been proven that whether in-person or online, Cable-Tec Expo truly brings the industry together,” said Phil McKinney, CEO of CableLabs. “We are looking forward to connecting safely with the individuals and organizations that genuinely care about our businesses and the industry at large. Our primary mission is to develop learning and technology that will innovate today’s broadband technology in a way that benefits all of our members and customers.”

Last year’s completely virtual event attracted more attendees and workshops than ever before, the group said.

“A critical source of technical and business insights, Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual experience will serve as the platform to create new opportunities across industries, showcase cutting-edge new technologies and services, and gather invaluable business knowledge and policy expertise,” said Kevin Hart, 2021 program chair and executive vice president, chief product and technology officer, Cox Communications. “I am honored to lead the outstanding team that is creating engaging content and bringing together professionals virtually from within and beyond the industry for learning, networking and decision-making.”

The group said more information would be forthcoming.