SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Shifts to Virtual Due to COVID-19
The country’s largest cable show had originally been planned to take place October 11 to 14 in Atlanta
EXTON, Pa.— The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has announced that SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place as a virtual experience this October due to the health and safety risks to attendees posed by COVID-19, the surge in the Delta variant, and travel restrictions.
The show had originally been planned to take place on October 11 to 14 in Atlanta.
“Our industry rose to the challenge over the past year and a half to keep the world connected safely throughout the pandemic. We are continuing that pledge now by presenting Cable-Tec Expo as a virtual experience,” said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. “As a virtual event last year, Cable-Tec Expo had the largest level of engagement we have ever seen and we look forward to that same level of connection, innovation, and education in October.”
“It's been proven that whether in-person or online, Cable-Tec Expo truly brings the industry together,” said Phil McKinney, CEO of CableLabs. “We are looking forward to connecting safely with the individuals and organizations that genuinely care about our businesses and the industry at large. Our primary mission is to develop learning and technology that will innovate today’s broadband technology in a way that benefits all of our members and customers.”
Last year’s completely virtual event attracted more attendees and workshops than ever before, the group said.
“A critical source of technical and business insights, Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual experience will serve as the platform to create new opportunities across industries, showcase cutting-edge new technologies and services, and gather invaluable business knowledge and policy expertise,” said Kevin Hart, 2021 program chair and executive vice president, chief product and technology officer, Cox Communications. “I am honored to lead the outstanding team that is creating engaging content and bringing together professionals virtually from within and beyond the industry for learning, networking and decision-making.”
The group said more information would be forthcoming.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.