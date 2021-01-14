Scripps Moving Multicast Networks onto Ion TV Stations

CINCINNATI—A number of E.W. Scripps Company multicast networks are set to move over to Ion stations. Per Scripps, Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Mystery, Gritt and Laff networks will be carried on Ion stations starting on March 1; rolling transition will continue as those networks’ affiliation agreements expire over the next five years.

Scripps recently finalized its acquisition of Ion , and this action with the multicast networks is one of its first efforts to combine the two sides’ operations.

“The distribution expansion of Scripps multicast networks through Ion’s broadcast spectrum is the first major step in our realizing the tremendous synergies of the Ion transaction,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO.

Related to the addition of Scripps’ multicast networks to Ion station, Ion multicast networks Ion Plus, Qubo and Shop Ion will cease operations on Feb. 28. Scripps will continue to operate the Ion Television network on its 48 Ion stations’ primary channels.

Other post-transaction moves that Scripps has announced is the cutting of 120 jobs across its national networks and corporate workforce.

Scripps estimates that it will exceed its initial estimates of $500 million in synergies, most of which it says are contractually based, over the next six years.