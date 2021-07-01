Scripps' Defy TV and TrueReal Launch in 92% of Country

CINCINNATI—Scripps has announced that its new reality-based national television networks Defy TV and TrueReal got wide distribution at launch on July 1, reaching 92% of the United States.

The launches are part of a larger expansion of the Scripps Networks. The company now has a portfolio of nine networks, with Defy TV and TrueReal joining ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy. Newsy will launch as a free over-the-air network on Friday, Oct. 1.

Defy TV will cater to men ages 25-54, with programming that “celebrates fascinating and independent-minded people living life to the fullest,” the company reported.

Programming will include popular series such as “Swamp People” (Mondays), “Counting Cars” (Tuesdays), “American Pickers” (Wednesdays), “The Curse of Oak Island” (Thursdays), “Forged in Fire” (Fridays), “Ax Men” (Saturdays), “Alone” (Saturdays), “Dog the Bounty Hunter” (Sundays) and “Pawn Stars” (Sundays) among others.

TrueReal will serve women ages 25-54 with what Scripps is calling “addictive, unscripted dramatic television.”

Similar to Defy TV, its lineup will include popular series such as “Storage Wars” (Mondays), “Hoarders” (Tuesdays), “Little Women: LA” (Wednesdays), “Intervention” (Thursdays), “I Survived” (Fridays), “Married at First Sight” (Saturdays), “Little Women: Atlanta” (Sundays) and “Wahlburgers” (Sundays) among others.