Schulzrinne Returns to FCC as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON—Dr. Henning Schulzrinne has been appointed to the position of senior advisor for technology in the FCC’s Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis by Chairman Tom Wheeler. In addition, it was announced that Schulzrinne will take over the position of chief technologist at the end of this year, when Scott Jordan leaves the agency.

Schulzrinne previously served as the FCC’s chief technologist from 2011-2014, but continued to serve the agency as a part time advisor. He is Levy professor of computer science and electrical engineering at the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University.

“Henning’s return to the agency ensures the Commission will continue to have outstanding technology expertise on hand as we tackle the policy problems of today’s complex communications networks,” said Wheeler.

Jordan, who joined the FCC in 2014, will stay on as chief technologist until he departs in December.