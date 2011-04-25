Schneider Optics Unveils Latest 3D Window Line

Please find “Boris RED Version 5 Now Available” here. We apologize for the crossed links in the newsletter Schneider Optics, the U.S. subsidiary of the German optical manufacturer Schneider-Kreuznach, introduces a line of new 3D Windows made of anti-reflective water-white glass, the firm says in a written statement.



Schneider says its latest 3D Windows provide protection to valuable 3D beam splitters which are susceptible to damage from flying debris and are difficult to clean without damaging.



Schneider Optics offers a full line of optical glass anti-reflection coated windows in stock and custom sizes to provide low-cost protection. Those protective windows can be used with long focal length lenses without reducing resolution and are easily cleaned.