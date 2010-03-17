ScheduALL to Demo New Collaboration Tools at NAB



ScheduALL will showcase its full range of collaboration-themed products and services at the NAB Show, including ScheduALL’s ERM Appliance, a wide-area collaboration technology allowing organizations to instantly book resources from any other ScheduALL system, and a cloud-based application that delivers access to basic ScheduALL functionality via .NET/Silverlight technology.



The ERM Appliance connects disparate ScheduALL systems. Using the technology, businesses can view, book and manage projects with resources anywhere within the partner network, enabling greater degrees of collaboration and connectivity throughout the vendor supply chain of content creation, management, and distribution.



ScheduALL’s new cloud-based application allows individual contractors/freelancers to collaborate on projects with the industry’s largest enterprises in real-time. Using any device with a browser and Internet connectivity, businesses can make system-to-system bookings on the fly eliminating the time and confusion often associated with telephone exchanges or e-mail messages. Version 1.0 of ScheduALL’s cloud application will be free to consumers and delivered using an “AOS” (Almost Open Source) model.



ScheduALL will also be showcasing its new Circuit Selection module which provides path management tools for terrestrial IP networks. It will also be showing its advancements to Media Manger and WEAVE products.



ScheduALL will be at Booth SL4420.



