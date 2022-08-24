Scener to Host `The Sandman' Watch Party with Creators, Cast
By George Winslow published
The official Netflix watch party will include cast and creators Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Ferdinand Kingsley
LOS ANGELES—Scener has announced that it has been selected by Netflix to host the official world-wide watch party of “The Sandman” Season 1 Episode 6 on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm GMT.
The watch party will bring together fans and the show’s cast and creators, including co-creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg and stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Ferdinand Kingsley.
Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, will host the event.
Those who sign up for the free watch party will have access to a virtual theater, custom-built and hosted by Scener, that hosts thousands of fans. To RSVP, visit thesandman.scener.com.
Inside the virtual theater guests will see a live video Q&A with the show's stars, host Mark Hamill and fans joining live from across the globe.
An interactive screening will follow the live Q&A where guests can stream the episode together while using Scener’s social features, like video chat and social messaging, to continue the conversation together and in real-time over synchronized playback.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
