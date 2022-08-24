Scener to Host `The Sandman' Watch Party with Creators, Cast

LOS ANGELES—Scener has announced that it has been selected by Netflix to host the official world-wide watch party of “The Sandman” Season 1 Episode 6 on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm GMT.

The watch party will bring together fans and the show’s cast and creators, including co-creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg and stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Ferdinand Kingsley.

Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, will host the event.

Those who sign up for the free watch party will have access to a virtual theater, custom-built and hosted by Scener, that hosts thousands of fans. To RSVP, visit thesandman.scener.com .

Inside the virtual theater guests will see a live video Q&A with the show's stars, host Mark Hamill and fans joining live from across the globe.

An interactive screening will follow the live Q&A where guests can stream the episode together while using Scener’s social features, like video chat and social messaging, to continue the conversation together and in real-time over synchronized playback.