Scandinavian Operator Cuts Cloud Time-Shift, DVR Costs With Synamedia Technology

LONDON—Scandinavian communications company and mobile network operator Telia Norway is deploying new optimization technology from Synamedia to reduce the cost of using the cloud for its Time-Shift TV (TSTV) and cloud-based digital recorder cDVR by up to 95%, Synamedia said today.

Developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Synamedia’s new technology is designed to change the way video is sent to and from the cloud, which dramatically cuts the cost of TSTV and cDVR services, the company said.

Telia went live with Synamedia’s cDVR recording solution in the third quarter of 2023 using a hybrid cloud model that includes AWS for common copy recordings. It also deployed Synamedia’s TSTV services for more than 200 channels in September 2023, using a hybrid mixture of on-premises and cloud services for control of live content, including restart and catch-up, it said.

“The combination of cloud expertise and technologies from Synamedia and AWS is formidable. With the development of these new optimization technologies, the team went far beyond our expectations to deliver results that don’t just simply illustrate how we are a trailblazer but will be the envy of the TV sector,” said Stein Ivar Nilsen, video acquisition and distribution manager at Telia.