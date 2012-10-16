SBE to Salute Founder at National Meet

John H. Battison

DENVER— The Society of Broadcast Engineers will pay special tribute to its founder John Battison who died in August, at its national meeting in Denver, Oct. 22-23 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Denver International Airport.

Battison’s efforts in launching the SBE in 1964, and his lifetime accomplishments in broadcast engineering, will be recognized in conjunction with the organization’s annual membership meeting and awards dinner. The Society is also planning to honor its originator with the creation of a special scholarship John H. Battison Founder’s Scholarship.

Meeting events begin on Oct. 23 with SBE Certification Committee and SBE National Board of Directors meetings. Activities continue the following day with a Fellows breakfast. Other activities include a frequency coordinator’s meeting, and recognition of the 2012 SBE membership drive winner, Aaron Savage, and two Golden Recruiter award winners.

The Denver meeting is being held in conjunction this year with the Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo (AVX) and the SBE/ SMPTE Engineering Boot Camp.

The group’s membership meeting will be streamed live via the Internet. Complete information is available at http://www.sbe.org/sections/NationalMeeting.php.