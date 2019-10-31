SBE Sets 2019-2020 Committee Chairs
INDIANAPOLIS—The SBE Board of Directors, led by newly elected president Wayne Pecena, have announced the committee chair appointments for the next year. All were approved during the annual SBE Membership Meeting, Oct. 15-16.
The committee chairs are as follows:
Awards—Tom McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT
By-Laws—Charles “Ched” Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNE
Certification—Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE
Chapter Liaison—Mark Fehlig, CPBE, 8-VSB
Education—Geary Morrill, CPBE, CBNE
Fellowship—Troy Pennington, CSRE, CBNT
Electronic Communications—Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT
Finance—Roswell Clark
Frequency Coordination—Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB
Government Relations—Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT
International—Charles W. Kelly Jr.
Membership—Steve Brown, CPBE, CBNT
Mentoring—Chris Tarr, CSRE, AMD, DRB, CBNE
Nominations—Jim Leifer, CPBE
Publications—Jason Ornellas, CBRE, CRO
Social Networking—Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE
Sustaining Membership—Vinny Lopez, CEV, CBNT
Technologies—Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT
Hogan, Pennington and Kelly do not serve on the SBE Board of Directors.
“The skill and experience of the SBE Board of Directors and committee chairs is wide and varied, and I look forward to drawing on their abilities to continue forward progress of the SBE as we implement plans from the 2018 strategic planning conference and develop new opportunities for our members,” said Pecena.
In addition to the committee chairs, Pecena appointed Roswell Clark and Geary Morrill as directors to serve on the SBE Executive Committee. They will join other committee members Pecena, Vice President Andrea Cummins, Secretary Kevin Trueblood, Treasure Ted Hand and Immediate Past President Jim Leifer.
