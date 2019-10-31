SBE Sets 2019-2020 Committee Chairs

INDIANAPOLIS—The SBE Board of Directors, led by newly elected president Wayne Pecena, have announced the committee chair appointments for the next year. All were approved during the annual SBE Membership Meeting, Oct. 15-16.

The committee chairs are as follows:

Awards—Tom McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT

By-Laws—Charles “Ched” Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNE

Certification—Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE

Chapter Liaison—Mark Fehlig, CPBE, 8-VSB

Education—Geary Morrill, CPBE, CBNE

Fellowship—Troy Pennington, CSRE, CBNT

Electronic Communications—Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT

Finance—Roswell Clark

Frequency Coordination—Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB

Government Relations—Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT

International—Charles W. Kelly Jr.

Membership—Steve Brown, CPBE, CBNT

Mentoring—Chris Tarr, CSRE, AMD, DRB, CBNE

Nominations—Jim Leifer, CPBE

Publications—Jason Ornellas, CBRE, CRO

Social Networking—Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE

Sustaining Membership—Vinny Lopez, CEV, CBNT

Technologies—Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT

Hogan, Pennington and Kelly do not serve on the SBE Board of Directors.

“The skill and experience of the SBE Board of Directors and committee chairs is wide and varied, and I look forward to drawing on their abilities to continue forward progress of the SBE as we implement plans from the 2018 strategic planning conference and develop new opportunities for our members,” said Pecena.

In addition to the committee chairs, Pecena appointed Roswell Clark and Geary Morrill as directors to serve on the SBE Executive Committee. They will join other committee members Pecena, Vice President Andrea Cummins, Secretary Kevin Trueblood, Treasure Ted Hand and Immediate Past President Jim Leifer.