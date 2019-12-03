SBE President Wayne Pecena Comments on the Passing of John Lyons

This release comes directly from the Society of Broadcast Engineers

INDIANAPOLIS—The broadcast engineering community was both shocked and saddened as we learned of the passing of John Lyons on Nov. 28, 2019. John was a bigger-than-life icon of the broadcast engineering community in New York City where he most recently led the design and build of state-of-the-art TV broadcast facilities at One World Trade Center as the director of broadcast communications for the Durst Corporation. His career accomplishments extended well beyond OWTC as his handprints were on all major New York City broadcast and communications facilities from Empire State to 4 Times Square.

The SBE Education Summit held Sept. 28, 2016, at OWTC. John Lyons is in the front row left.

John was a true friend of the SBE, having served on the board of directors from 1974 to 1978 and was elected a Fellow in 1977. My first interaction with John was in 2014 soon after it was announced that I was named the 11th recipient of the Radio World Excellence in Engineering award. When I received that award, his email to me simply stated, "Congratulations to #11 from #3." John was the third recipient of that award in 2006. His simple, no-nonsense and to-the-point email was reflective of his character.



In 2016, John hosted the SBE Education Summit at One World Trade Center. I have always felt his personal tour of the unbelievable broadcast facilities, then under construction, was a special occasion. Today, that time is to be cherished.



We offer his family the most sincere condolences.