SBE Offers Leadership Development Course

INDIANAPOLIS— The Society of Broadcast Engineers will present the SBE Leadership Development Course for broadcast engineers Aug. 13-15 in Atlanta.



The course is intended for broadcast engineers with management responsibilities. Rodney Vandeveer, a professional leadership and management trainer and a professor of organizational leadership and supervision at Purdue University, will lead the program.



Designed to take technically-adept people and instill in them sound leadership, supervisory and management skills, the SBE Leadership Development Course is equally beneficial for those who are already in management and for those without prior management or supervisory experience.



The interactive course includes training in:



•Understanding the Dynamics of Leadership

•CAPS Study: Discover Your Leadership Behavioral Style Communications

•Effective Motivation Techniques

•Building Winning Teams (team process and team advantage)

•Responsible Management

•Insights into Generational Differences

•Leadership is an Attitude

•Managing Conflict, Counseling and Discipline

“Broadcast engineers are experts with the design and troubleshooting of equipment, machines and software, but many times lack the necessary training to be good managers of people. This SBE course provides the fundamental training to help engineers manage their teams effectively,” said Ralph Hogan, CPBE, DRB, CBNE, SBE President.



Vandeveer has over thirty years of industrial and business experience in management positions in human resources, training and development and manufacturing. This will be the fourth SBE Leadership Development Course that he has facilitated.



The completion of this course qualifies for three credits toward SBE recertification, identified under Category G of the Recertification Schedule.



The course will take place at the Hyatt Place Atlanta Airport South, adjacent to the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Registration includes all course materials, three days of instruction, a certificate of completion, light breakfast each day and classroom beverages. The fee also includes access to the Leadership Development Webinar Series.



For more information or to register for the course, visit the SBE Leadership Development Course page or contact SBE Education Director Kimberly Kissel.

