SBE National Election Candidates Announced

LOS ANGELES—SBE has announced the candidates for the 2013 national election, which includes election of officers and the board of directors.



Voting is open from July 26 through August 27.



All of the candidates are voting members in good standing and hold SBE engineering level certification.



Joseph Snelson of Chapter 128 has been nominated for president. Jerry Massey (Chapte 86) has been nominated for vice president. James Leifer (Chapter 53) has been nominated for secretary, and Andrea Cimmis (Chapter 15) has been nominated for treasurer.



The candidates for the six director seats are: Kirk Harnack (Chapter 103), Tom Ray (Chapter 15), Ted Hand (Chapter 45), Kim Sacks (Chapter 37), Mark Heller (Chapter 80), Ched Keiler (Chapter 53) and Dennis Wallace (Chapter 37).



