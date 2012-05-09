SBE National Award Nominations Due June 15



INDIANAPOLIS: The annual Society of Broadcast Engineers National Awards program recognizes members who have contributed to the SBE, the industry or their chapters in a number of categories. Winners will be presented their awards at the SBE National Meeting in Denver, Oct. 24.



This is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of regional chapter and individual members. The top individual awards include the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year Award and the James C. Wulliman, SBE Educator of the Year Award. This will be the first year these two awards will be presented with their new names, recognizing two members who made significant contributions of their own to the SBE.



To make nominations, complete the chapter or individual awards nomination form (available on the SBE website) and recognize a deserving individual or chapter. The deadline for nominations is June 15. Nominations will be reviewed and selected by the SBE Awards Committee, chaired by national board member, Ralph Beaver, CBT. Award winners will be notified in early July.



