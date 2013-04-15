SBE Adds Three New Fellows

LAS VEGAS— The Society of Broadcast Engineers elevated three members to the membership rank of fellow. The SBE Board of Directors elected Lawrence V. Behr of Greenville, N. Car., James B. Schoedler of Denver, Colo. and Larry J. Wilkins of Prattville, Ala. at their April 7 meeting during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.



Behr is CEO of consulting group LBA Groupm Schoedler is a broadcast industry consultant, and Wilkins is employed by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.



Fellow is the highest membership level in the SBE, and members must have made significant contributions to the broadcast engineering field or the organization. Candidates are peer-nominated, and 62 have been chosen for this honor in the SBE’s 49-year history.



The recipients will be recognized as Fellows during the SBE National Awards Dinner on Oct. 30, 2013 in Indianapolis, Ind., as a part of the annual SBE National Meeting.



SBE has more than 5,300 members in 114 chapters across the United States and in Hong Kong, and members can also be found in 20 other countries. SBE offers certification program for broadcast engineers, operators and technicians, as well as a growing number of online and traditional educational courses and seminars for the community.



