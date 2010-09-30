Satellite Update - Sept. 30, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00721:
- • Viasat requested amendment of its pending application to launch and operate a Ka-band satellite at 88.9 degrees west longitude (WL) and to add the 18.8-19.3 GHz frequency band on a non-conforming basis and the 28.6-29.1 GHz frequency band on a secondary basis. Viasat also filed applications proposing a swap of deadlines between authorizations for Ka-band satellites at 115.1 degrees WL and 77.3 degrees WL. Viasat proposes launching its satellite to 115.1 degrees by July 18, 2012, instead of by Aug. 18, 2014. Viasat proposes commencing physical construction of its space station at 77.3 degrees WL by Aug. 18, 2012, instead of July 18, 2010 and launching the satellite by June 1, 2014 instead of July 18, 2012. If the FCC won't grant the deadline swap, Viasat seeks a waiver or extension of the two remaining milestones for the 77.3 degree WL space station authorization.
- • Sirius XM Radio requested special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate low power terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP of less than 10 Watts and signal boosters (with outputs of less than 0.0001 Watts EIRP) within the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service 2320-2345 MHz frequency band at various venues, locations, and dates "that cannot yet be identified..."
From FCC Report SAT-00723:
- • The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC's request to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 705 at 29.5 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.70-11.95 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat is also authorized to conduct telemetry, tracking, and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 705 at its orbital location. The FCC also modified Intelsat's authorization to use Intelsat 801 to provide FSS at the same location, 29.5 degrees WL, using the same frequency bands.
- • PanAmSat Licensee Corp. was granted STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 2 from 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 174.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. PanAmSat is also authorized to operate Intelsat 2 temporarily in C- and Ku-bands at 174.0 degrees EL using conventional C-band frequencies and 12250-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- • SES Americom received STA for 60 days to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain AMC-5 at 79.05 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies. SES is also allowed to continue operating AMC-5's communication payload in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- • EchoStar was granted STA to operate the EchoStar 15 satellite on channels 23 and 24 at 61.55 degrees WL for 30 days.
- • Sirius XM Radio was granted STA to continue to operate two Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service terrestrial repeaters, each with an EIRP of up to 2,000 Watts, in Harrisburg, Pa.
