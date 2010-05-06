Satellite Update - May 7, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00686 [PDF]:
- • PanAmSat has requested special temporary authority (STA), beginning June 1, 2010, to conduct the telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 3R from 43.1 degrees west longitude (WL) to 81.0 degrees W and to temporarily operate it using conventional C- and Ku-bands at 81.0 degrees WL in accordance with Argentina's ITU filings.
- • EchoStar Corporation received STA to continue operating EchoStar 6 for 30 days at 61.65 degrees WL. DirecTV Enterprises has received STA to continue operating DirecTV 12 at 76 degrees WL. Both operations are allowed under the same conditions imposed in previous STA.
From FCC Report SAT-00685 [PDF]:
- • As previously reported, IntelSat has lost the ability to control Galaxy 15, although the transponders continued to operate. Last week the FCC granted IntelSat special temporary authority to operate Galaxy 15 outside its previously authorized +/- 0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box. That authority ends May 6.
