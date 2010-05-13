Satellite Update - May 13, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00688[PDF]:
- • Intelsat North America requested amendment of its application to launch and operate Galaxy KA at 89.1 degrees west longitude (WL). Intelsat no longer seeks authority to operate Galaxy KA in the 18.3 – 18.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35 – 28.6 GHz and 29.25 – 28.6 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands or operate a beam to provide service to South America. Intelsat states that Galaxy KA will replace the Ka-band portion of Galaxy 28 at 89 degrees WL and should be treated as a replacement satellite under Section 25.165(e) of the FCC rules. It requested grant of the amended application without milestones or bonds and outside the Commission's satellite processing "queue."
- • SkyTerra Subsidiary LLC requested a five-month extension, until Oct. 31, 2010, of the milestone for launching and beginning operation of the SkyTerra 1 space station and a waiver of the requirement to relieve pressure vessels when decommissioning the satellite at the end of its service life.
From FCC Report SAT-00687 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted a request from Hughes Networks Systems LLC to allow Ka-band satellite SPACEWAY 4 operating at 107.1 degrees WL access to the U.S. market. SPACEWAY 4 operates under the authority of the United Kingdom. Fixed satellite service (FSS) may be provided using the 28.35 – 29.1 GHz and 29.25 – 30.0 GHz bands (Earth-to-space) and the 18.3 – 19.3 GHz and 19.7 – 20.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth). The 18.8 – 19.1 GHz band (space-to-Earth) may be used on a non-interference basis.
- • DISH Operating LLC was allowed to modify certain technical parameters of its EchoStar 14 DBS satellite at 118.9 degrees WL.
- • Intelsat North America LLC received special temporary authority (STA) to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift C- and Ku-band Intelsat 705 from its assigned location at 50 degrees WL to 29.5 degrees WL and to temporarily provide service from that location using the 3700 – 4200 MHz, 10950 – 11200 MHz,11500 – 11700 MHz, 11700 – 11950 MHz, 12500 – 12750 MHz bands for space-to-Earth communication and 5925 – 6425 MHz and 14000 – 14500 MHz for Earth-to-space communications. Intelsat was also given STA for 14 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to complete moving Intelsat 709 from 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 58.45 degrees EL.
- • PanAmSat Licensee Corp was granted STA for 30 days, commencing May 6, 2010, to conduct TT&C operations with Galaxy 15 outside the +/- 0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box previously authorized for Galaxy 15.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox