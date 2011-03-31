Satellite Update – March 31, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00768:
- •The FCC granted Intelsat License LLC's application to modify its authority for C- and Ku-band Intelsat 706, allowing Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) at 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry tracking and telecommand (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat received special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct TT&C operations with Intelsat 603 on specified C-band frequencies and to use conventional C-band frequencies and 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space) to provide FSS from 11.5 degrees EL.
- •XM Radio Inc. was granted STA for 180 days to operate up to 1,000 Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters on each of the Sirius XM and XM networks at power levels between 2 and 12,000 Watts EIRP at various locations throughout the United States. Operation will be in the 2320-2332.5 MHz and 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS bands.
- •The FCC granted DG Consents Sub, Inc. STA for 60 days to conduct orbit-raising maneuvers and increase the altitude of QuickBird from 450 km to 496 km and to provide Earth Exploration Satellite Service from the higher altitude.
From FCC Report SAT-00767:
- •XM Radio and Sirius XM Radio have requested extension of the previously approves STA for SDARS repeaters with EIRPs of less than 12,000 (average) in the SDARS frequency bands.
