Satellite Update – Dec. 9, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00741:
- •On Dec. 1, the FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted 30 day special temporary authority (STA) to PanAmSat Licensee Corporation to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking, and telecommand operations with Galaxy 15 outside the +/- 0.05 degree east/west station keeping box previously authorized.
- •On Dec. 2, SES Americom was granted STA for 30 days to operate AMC-1 up to 0.02 degrees beyond the western edge of its assigned station-keeping box at 103 degrees west longitude (WL) +/- 0.05 degrees.
- •Intelsat North America LLC received STA for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat 17 at 63.15 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3625-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6425 MHz and 13750-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations to maintain Intelsat 17 at 63.15 degrees EL and to drift it to its assigned orbital location of 66.0 degrees EL upon completion of in-orbit testing was authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •EchoStar Corporation's license to operate DBS satellite EchoStar 6 at 61.65 degrees WL was extended for an additional four years, until Aug. 11, 2014.
- •Lockheed Martin Corporation received STA for 30 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized +/- 0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping box.
From FCC Report SAT-00740:
- •DG Consents Sub, Inc. requested authority to modify the orbit characteristics of a satellite in its three-satellite non-geostationary satellite orbit Earth Exploration Satellite Service (EESS) system by moving its QuickBird satellite to 496 kilometers from its current altitude of 450 kilometers.
