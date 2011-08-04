Satellite Update – Aug. 4, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00796:
- •The Satellite Division of the FCC's International Bureau granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC for authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat-18 at 180 degrees east longitude (EL) using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.25-12.50 GHz, 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat received authority to modify its authorization for Intelsat 709 at 72.1 degrees EL rather than its previously authorized 54.85 degrees EL. Operation is allowed on conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) with TT&C on specified C-band frequencies.
- •XM Radio, Inc was granted special temporary authority to activate the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) payload on XM-2 located at 115.25 degrees west longitude (WL) and on XM-1, which is situated at the same location. The authorization covers provides for both to operate in the 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS band for testing purposes for up to 30 days.
