Satellite Update - April 8, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00678:
- • Intelsat North America requested an amendment of its pending application to operate Intelsat 801 at 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL) to allow an east-west station-keeping tolerance of +/- 0.09 degrees.
- • EchoStar Corporation filed an application for authority to construct, launch and operate DBS satellite EchoStar at 61.55 degrees WL using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands.
From FCC Report SAT-00677:
- • The FCC granted Intelsat North America special temporary authority(STA) to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations needed to drift Intelsat 709 from 58.45 degrees east longitude (EL) to 50.0 degrees and to operate it using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz 14000-14500 MHz bands (Earth-to-space).
- • PanAmSat Licensee Corp. received STA to continue to operate its C- and Ku-band satellite Intelsat 3R at 43.1 degrees WL from Feb. 26 through April 26, 2010, providing fixed satellite services using conventional C-band frequencies and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- • SiriusXM Radio is allowed to operate two terrestrial repeaters in New York, NY under STA for 180 days. One repeater will use the 2320-2332.5 MHz Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) band, with the other the using 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS band at power levels up to 2,000 watts EIRP.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox