Satellite Startup Orby TV Shuts Down

BURBANK, Calif.—Orby TV, a satellite TV startup that was founded by former Starz CFO Michael Thorton and Tres Izzard, a former Disney executive, has shut down its operations, according to a message on the company’s website.

Orby TV was founded in September 2019 with the goal of providing consumers in harder to reach regions of the U.S. with a satellite linear pay-TV option.

In the message on its website, Orby TV tells its customers that they have come to an agreement with Dish for a special deal to continue to receive a pay-TV service:

“Dear Orby TV Customer,

We are sorry to announce that Orby TV has closed its doors, and the Orby TV service has ended. It was an honor to serve you.

To provide you with an affordable satellite TV option going forward, we have coordinated with DISH on a special offer for Orby TV customers. This includes a monthly DISH programming package for $52.99 (includes first receiver) and cost to switch as low as $100. For more information about this limited time offer, please call DISH at 844-268-3304 and mention the offer code ORBY or visit dish.com/orby.”

According to TV Tech’s sister publication B+C, there is no official data on how many subscribers Orby TV had.