Sandra White Joins SAM as VP North America Sales

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media is hiring Sandra White as its new vice president of sales for North America. She is slated to begin in her new position as of Oct. 30.

White joins SAM from Tandberg Television and Ericsson.

“The incremental growth opportunity for SAM in the North American market is clear and compelling and I’m confident that Sandra’s addition will only accelerate our success in the region,” said Eric Cooney, SAM CEO.