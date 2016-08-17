Samsung, USA Basketball Team Up on VR

NEW YORK—Samsung and USA Basketball announced the launch of a new series, “Chasing the Dream,” providing an immersive look at the game of basketball through virtual reality. “Chasing the Dream,” the second project in the “Beyond the Frame” series, will spotlight members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, including Klay Thompson and Paul George, providing the players’ perspective in the weeks leading up to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.



“As a leader in the virtual reality space, Samsung aims to be at the center of culture by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with our technology, exploring new frontiers such as virtual reality and 360,” said Marc Mathieu,

Samsung Electronics America’s chief marketing officer. “We’re thrilled to work with the NBA and USA Basketball to give fans an immersive, behind the scenes look at what it takes to be an athlete competing for Team USA in the Olympic Games.”



The content will live exclusively within the Samsung VR app, Samsung’s premium virtual reality content service. Users can access the Samsung VR app through Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, via the mobile app or online at Samsungvr.com.





The series is the second part of Samsung’s “Beyond the Frame” program, which creates and curates groundbreaking content and features some of the most influential creators in the field of virtual reality.