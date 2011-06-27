Samsung Streaming 3D Content Now Available



by Greg Tarr of TWICE



RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. - Samsung Electronics America said Friday that the Explore 3D app on Samsung's SmartHub connected TV interface is now offering a mix of free streaming 3D HD content.



The Explore 3D app, which is accessible with a single click from Samsung's SmartHub interface, is offering streaming 3D movie trailers from DreamWorks Animation and other studios, music videos, educational content and full-length TV shows from Wealth TV.



Later this year, Explore 3D will also offer access to paid 3D content, including feature films and shorts, plus full-length 3D documentaries.



The service is available now on all 2010 and 2011 LED smart 3DTVs and plasma smart 3DTVs. Users simply sign up for a new account via any PC.



"Once consumers experience the wonder of immersive 3D that we deliver on Samsung 3D LED and 3D plasma TVs, they generally crave all the 3D content they can get their hands on," stated John Revie, Samsung Home Entertainment senior VP. "We decided to expand our Explore 3D App with both free content and -- coming soon -- feature films in order to meet this growing demand."



The Explore 3D application is powered by Rovi technology and includes its cloud-based metadata and RoxioNow platform.



Rovi currently powers entertainment services for a range of companies, including digital storefronts from Blockbuster and Sears that are also available on Samsung TVs.



Samsung said it is using 3D Active technology to deliver 3D content.



This is said offer up to double the resolution for an immersive, FullHD image (1080p picture for each eye), a wider viewing angle and no black lines interfering with the picture.



Recently, Samsung announced a new promotion that includes two pairs of its active 3D glasses with qualified 2011 LED and plasma TVs purchased from authorized dealers, as well as a price reduction across its entire line of 3D glasses, allowing a family of four to enjoy 3D for under $100.



