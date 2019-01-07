CES 2019: Samsung Smart TVs Add Support for iTunes

LAS VEGAS—Samsung has announced that it will add support for movies and TV shows purchased via Apple’s iTunes as well as support for Apple AirPlay beginning in the spring. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via firmware update.

This marks the first time Apple has made support for its iTunes platform available on a non-Apple device. Support for iTunes will be made available on Samsung Smart TV’s in more than 100 countries and support for “AirPlay 2”—the latest version of Apple’s platform that allows consumers to stream from Apple devices to smart TVs—in 190 countries.

This capability will allows users to access and purchase or rent iTunes content—including 4K, HDR movies—on Samsung Smart TVs as well as play videos, photos, music, podcasts, etc.

“We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our Smart TV platform,” said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Service Business of Visual Display at Samsung Electronics. “Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone.”

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.

For all the latest news from the 2019 CES, visit TWICE’s CES Hub.

To access all the latest CES news on Twitter, follow #MyCES2019.