Samsung, `Parasite' Producer CJ ENM Partner on New Virtual Production Studio

LONDON—Samsung Electronics Co. has announced a partnership with CJ ENM, the entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite” film, to build a virtual production studio.

Combining Samsung’s cutting-edge Micro LED technology with CJ ENM’s globally recognized content production expertise is part of an initiative to encourage innovation and boost the rapidly expanding virtual production market, Samsung said.

Samsung will supply its state-of-the-art display technology, The Wall, to CJ ENM’s virtual studio, which is part of a television and film production studio complex scheduled to open in Paju, Korea later this year.

The custom virtual production volume studio will be the first in the world to leverage The Wall’s LED technology.

The main display will be installed in an oval shape with a diameter of 20 meters and a height of seven meters or more, creating a seemingly endless backdrop to capture content. It supports up to 16K high-resolution content.

“We are excited to collaborate with CJ ENM to build a virtual production studio featuring Samsung’s most cutting-edge display technologies,” said Jong-hee Han, president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production.”

“Combining CJ ENM’s globally recognized content production of television series and films and Samsung’s cutting-edge Micro LED technology, this partnership will allow CJ ENM to push forward the creation of a new powerhouse of the next-generation content,” added Ho-sung Kang, CJ ENM’s CEO. “While CJ ENM is investing $4.4 billion over the next five years in entertainment content, we are taking the lead in building a global No. 1 production studio to become a world leading entertainment company.”

The Wall’s modular technology allows creators to design environments to their specific requirements, enabling a variety of installation options such as ceiling installation and convex or concave design, depending on the internal studio design.

The 2021 model of The Wall with MICRO LED technology enhances visual expression with ultra-deep blacks and wide viewing angles, giving filmmakers and content creators the ultimate canvas to fulfill their visions, Samsung said.

Dedicated frame rates for studio production, a new addition to the 2021 model, allow producers to run content at frame rates such as 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94Hz, ensuring seamless video sync with the most widely used camera frame rates.

A new molding process applied to the modular surfaces of The Wall helps minimize any moiré patterns from forming, a nuisance often seen when filming with standard LED screens.